Malaysia reports 1,704 new COVID-19 cases and 11 fatalities; majority of infections in Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 1,704 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday (Jan 3), with Selangor accounting for the majority of the latest infections.



Malaysia is currently battling its third wave of COVID-19 during its recovery movement control order (RMCO) period and has registered four-digit daily increases for about two weeks.



Selangor recorded 673 cases, of which 509 were from clusters and COVID-19 close contact screenings said health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Health authorities detected 256 cases in Klang followed by 140 in Hulu Langat and 116 in Kuala Langat.



The remaining COVID-19 infections in Selangor were found in Gombak, Hulu Selangor, Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor, Petaling and Sepang.



Dr Noor Hisham said 316 cases were detected in Sabah while Johor reported 179 new infections.



Of the new cases reported on Sunday, Dr Noor Hisham said 74 were related to clusters in lock-ups, immigration detention depots and prisons.



There were also 11 new fatalities, bringing the national death toll to 494. The deaths involved 10 Malaysian citizens and one foreigner, aged 53 to 77.



A total of 124 patients remain in intensive care with 51 requiring respiratory aid.



The RMCO in Malaysia has been extended until Mar 31 due to a significant rise in COVID-19 cases nationwide, with a high infectivity rate.



Malaysia entered the RMCO phase on Jun 10 where almost all social, educational, religious and business activities, as well as economic sectors reopened progressively. Interstate travel was also permitted while the country's borders remained closed.



The RMCO was previously scheduled to end on Dec 31, 2020.



Malaysia has recorded a total of 119,077 COVID-19 cases to date, with 21,365 currently classified as active or infectious cases.

