Malaysia reports 182 new coronavirus cases, highest jump in more than 3 months

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 182 new COVID-19 cases on Friday (Sep 11), the sharpest spike in more than three months.



The new infections marked the biggest jump since Jun 4, when 277 cases and one death were reported.



Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said 181 of the new cases were local transmissions involving 90 Malaysians and 91 foreigners. The sole imported case was a Philippine national in Selangor.



A total of 167 new cases were recorded in the state of Sabah at the Benteng Lahad Datu cluster, bringing the total to 337.



Dr Noor Hisham said the new infections included 91 foreigners from the Philippines and Indonesia.



Of the remaining cases among Malaysians in Sabah, 70 were prison inmates while six were members of the public who were detected through contact tracing.



Fourteen more cases were also detected in Kedah, with 11 traced to the Sungai cluster and three to the Telaga cluster.



Malaysia currently has 9,810 confirmed coronavirus infections, with a total of 128 fatalities.

