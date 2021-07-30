More than 183,000 active COVID-19 cases in Malaysia amid record ICU numbers

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia marked a record 183,706 active COVID-19 cases as of Friday (Jul 30) as health authorities also grappled with an all-time high of critically ill patients.



A total of 1,055 patients are now warded in the intensive care unit, the fourth record this week. Of these, 532 require respiratory support.



Advertisement

Advertisement

There were also 16,840 new COVID-19 cases reported. About half of them were from the Klang Valley with 6,092 in Selangor and 2,114 in Kuala Lumpur.



Johor, Kedah, Negeri Sembilan and Sabah registered more than 1,000 cases each.



The health ministry also reported 134 more fatalities, of which nine were brought in dead to hospital. Most of the deaths were in Selangor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan and Johor.



Advertisement

Advertisement

A record 47 new clusters were also identified, taking the number of active clusters in the country to 1,092.



Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said 24 of these clusters are at workplaces while 17 are in the community.



Three more clusters are among high-risk groups, two involve education establishments and the last cluster is linked to religious activity.



Advertisement

Dr Noor Hisham said earlier on Friday that 11 COVID-19 cases have been reported in parliament. Some of the cases had mild symptoms while it was believed that two of them were possibly present at several locations in the building.



As of Friday, Malaysia has reported a total of 1,095,486 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. The death toll stands at 8,859.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram