Malaysia reports 20 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia recorded a single-digit increase in local transmissions of COVID-19 with five cases out of the 20 new cases reported on Tuesday (Jun 2).

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said of the 20 cases, 15 were imported cases who were infected overseas.

“Of the five local transmissions, three cases involved non-Malaysians and two others were Malaysians,” he said at a daily briefing.

The current total of COVID-19 cases in Malaysia now stands at 7,877, with 1,292 active infectivity cases. All the patients have been isolated and are undergoing treatment.

No deaths were recorded, keeping the death toll at 115.

Dr Noor Hisham said that 66 patients had recovered and were discharged on Tuesday, bringing the cumulative total of discharged patients to 6,470 or 82.1 per cent of the total cases.

He said six cases were still being treated in the intensive care unit, with two requiring ventilator support.



