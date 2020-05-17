Malaysia reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's health ministry reported 22 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday (May 17), bringing the national total to 6,894.

This is the third lowest daily case number since the start of the movement control order in March, the ministry added.

The country reported no new deaths, with total fatalities remaining at 113.

Of the new cases, five are imported while 17 are local cases, said health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Nine foreign nationals were among the local cases, he added.



Thirteen patients remain warded in the intensive care unit with seven of them requiring ventilation support, he added.

Malaysia currently has three active clusters: Chow Kit market and Pudu in the Kuala Lumpur area as well as Kampung Sungai Lui in Selangor.

