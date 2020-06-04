Malaysia reports 277 new COVID-19 cases

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian health authorities on Thursday (Jun 4) reported 277 new COVID-19 cases, with most of the new cases linked to an immigration detention centre.

Of the new cases, four were local transmissions and two were imported cases involving Malaysians who were infected overseas, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.



“A total of 270 cases among non-Malaysians were from the Bukit Jalil Immigration Detention Depot and were repeat samples of those detained and quarantined there. They were previously exposed to positive cases," he said at a daily briefing.

The remaining case is a foreigner linked to a construction site in Pudu, he added.

The last time the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Malaysia reached three digits was on May 26, with 187 new cases.



Thursday's cases pushed Malaysia's cumulative total past the 8,000 mark to 8,247. The health ministry reported no more COVID-19 deaths, keeping total fatalities at 115.

Twenty-eight more patients were discharged on Thursday, the Star reported, bringing the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients to 6,559.

There are currently 1,573 active cases being treated at the country’s health facilities, it was reported.

"Currently, six patients are being treated at the intensive care unit, with two of them on ventilator support," Dr Noor Hisham is cited as saying.

