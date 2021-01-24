Malaysia reports 3,346 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 3,346 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday (Jan 24), taking the national tally to 183,801 infections.



There were also 11 more deaths involving ten citizens and one foreigner, aged 34 to 91. Malaysia’s death toll from the disease now stands at 678.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Two of the fatalities were in their mid-thirties. A 34-year-old man who died in Melaka had a medical history of asthma while a 36-year-old woman who died in Sarawak suffered from high blood pressure and obesity.



A total of 265 patients are in the intensive care unit, of which 102 require respiratory support.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The health ministry said in an update on Twitter that there were 4,427 new recovered cases.



“This is the second day the number of recovered cases is higher than the number of new infections, bringing down the total number of active cases in the country for the second consecutive day,” added the health ministry.



Malaysia now has a total of 41,677 active or infections COVID-19 cases.



A total of 1,340 new cases reported on Sunday were from the Klang Valley, comprising Selangor and Kuala Lumpur. Sabah reported 431 cases while Johor had 378 new infections.



Advertisement

There were also nine new clusters, bringing the total number of active clusters in Malaysia to 348.



One cluster involves a detention centre in Perak while the rest are all at workplaces in Sabah, Johor, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan and Putrajaya.

NEARLY 1,000 PEOPLE FINED IN TWO DAYS

Senior Minister Ismail Sabri said 499 people were fined for flouting Movement Control Order (MCO) restrictions on Saturday while a further 494 people were fined on Friday.

MCO restrictions have been applied to the whole of Malaysia except the state of Sarawak as the country struggles to control a surge in infections.

Malaysia reported a record daily high of 4,275 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, breaking its previous record that was set just one week prior.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram