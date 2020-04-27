Malaysia reports 40 new COVID-19 cases, one death

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia reported 40 new COVID-19 cases on Monday (Apr 27), bringing the total number of cases in the country to 5,820.

The figures were revealed by health director-general, Noor Hisham Abdullah, who added that another 95 patients were discharged after recovery.

To date, the total number of recovered cases in the country stood at 3,957.

The number of recovered COVID-19 cases in Malaysia continued to show positive development, with twice as many recoveries compared to the number of new cases reported.



"The number of active COVID-19 infected cases is 1,764. They are isolated and being treated,” Dr Noor Hisham said at the daily COVID-19 media conference.



One COVID-19 death was reported, bringing the total number of deaths from the disease in Malaysia to 99. The deceased was a 78-year-old Malaysian man with a history of diabetes, high blood pressure and stroke.

The man was warded at Enche' Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital in Johor on Apr 7. He was pronounced dead at 4.31 am on Monday morning.

Dr Noor Hisham added there are currently 37 COVID-19 patients being treated in intensive care with 17 cases on ventilators.



