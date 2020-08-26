Malaysia reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, including one imported case from Singapore

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia confirmed six new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Wednesday (Aug 26), of which five were local transmissions and one was an imported case from Singapore.

"Of the six new cases reported, one case is an import case that has been infected abroad, namely Singapore involving a non-citizen. This import case was reported in Selangor," said health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Of the five local cases, three are Malaysians linked to the Tawar Cluster, which now has 73 cases. The remaining two are also Malaysians: one tested positive after having symptoms of acute respiratory infection and the other was from symptomatic screening.

Malaysia now has a total of 9,291 COVID-19 cases, with fatalities remaining at 125 cases.

Seven more COVID-19 patients were discharged on Wednesday, taking the cumulative number of full recoveries to 8,978, or 96.6 per cent of Malaysia's total cases.

Nine patients are in the intensive care unit, with six requiring ventilator support.

