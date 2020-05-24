Malaysia reports 60 new COVID-19 cases

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 60 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total number of infections to 7,245, the health ministry said on Sunday (May 24).

No fatalities were reported, with the death toll remaining at 115.

Seven of the new COVID-19 cases were imported from overseas, Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

"Of the 53 local transmissions, 44 cases are foreigners, including 27 at the Immigration Detention Centre (DTI) in Semenyih and six from a new cluster at the DTI in Sepang,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

Another 33 cases were discharged on Sunday, bringing the total number of recovered cases in Malaysia to 5,945.

Nine patients are being treated in the intensive care unit, with four patients requiring ventilator support, he added.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Saturday said that any decision to end the conditional movement control order (MCO) would depend on how far Malaysians conformed to it.

Originally scheduled to end on May 12, Malaysia's MCO has been extended for a further month until Jun 9, the fourth extension since it was enforced on Mar 18.

Dr Noor Hisham on Sunday asked Malaysians who were celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri to keep in mind the frontliners who had to be on duty in the fight against COVID-19.

"If previously the people have been depending on the frontliners to contain the spread of COVID-19, now the frontliners are banking on society to play a bigger role in the battle against COVID-19,” he said.

He added that the frontliners are hoping that all Malaysians would fulfil their social responsibility by practising self-discipline and adhere to the standard operating procedure for this festive period.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that by embracing the new normal, all quarters could play their part to curb the spread of the deadly virus during and after the festive celebration.

