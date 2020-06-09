Malaysia reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, no local transmissions involving Malaysians

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday (Jun 9), with no local transmissions involving Malaysians.

"Six of the new cases were imported ones which were infected overseas while one case was a local transmission involving a migrant worker (tested in preparation to return to work)," said health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah.



“I am glad to announce that there were no local transmissions involving Malaysians today."



This is a milestone achievement, he said, due to the various measures taken by the government.

Dr Noor Hisham reminded Malaysians to remain vigilant and comply with the COVID-19 measures to ensure that the number of cases in the community does not go up.



"The enforcement of the recovery movement control order on Jun 10 is a real challenge on the level of self-regulation and social discipline among society," he added. "It is hoped that we can keep up our efforts to break the chain of COVID-19 infection in Malaysia."



Under the recovery phase of Malaysia's movement control order, which starts on Wednesday, "almost all" social, educational, religious and business activities will reopen in phases.

Interstate travel will be allowed, except for areas placed under enhanced MCO, while the country's borders will remain closed.



The tally of COVID-19 cases in Malaysia now stands at 8,336.

A total of 281 patients have recovered and were discharged on Tuesday, the highest number of recoveries in a single day.

The cumulative figure for recoveries now stands at 6,975, or 83.7 per cent of the total number of cases.



There are 1,244 active cases who have all been isolated for treatment.

Six COVID-19 cases are being treated in the intensive care unit, with one on ventilator support.



