Malaysia reports 822 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's health ministry reported 822 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday (Nov 11), raising the national total to 42,872 infections.

Sabah accounted for 259 of these new cases and also reported three new clusters, bringing the total number of active clusters in the state to 26. To date, there have been a total of 21,448 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state.

Malaysia also recorded two new deaths, taking total fatalities from the pandemic to 302.

Eighty-six patients are currently in the intensive care united with 30 requiring respiratory support, said health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah.

All eateries in Sabah have been permitted to offer dine-in services throughout the enforcement of the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Sabah's local government and housing minister Masidi Manjun on Wednesday said the authorisation was subject to prevailing standard operating procedures such as only utilising half the table's capacity.

“In addition, physical distancing must be adhered to. Takeaways, deliveries and drive-throughs are also allowed, subject to compliance with the food sector SOP,” said Masidi, who is also the Sabah COVID-19 spokesman.

The CMCO in Sabah, which was originally scheduled to end on Nov 10, has been extended to Dec 6 following a spike in COVID-19 cases.

