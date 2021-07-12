More than 8,500 new COVID-19 cases, 102 deaths in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 8,574 new COVID-19 cases on Monday (Jul 12), a slight decrease from the record numbers registered in the past days.



More than half the cases were once again from the Klang Valley area with 4,308 in Selangor and 609 in Kuala Lumpur.



Advertisement

Advertisement

There were a further 794 cases in Negeri Sembilan as well as 411 and 407 in Melaka and Johor respectively.



Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah reported another 102 deaths, with victims aged 29 to 86.



Fourteen of them were classified as “brought in dead” as they died before they could be taken to hospital.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The number of critically ill patients remained at record high, with 964 in the intensive care unit. Of these, 452 require respiratory support.



There were also 16 new clusters, said Dr Noor Hisham, taking the total number of active clusters in the country to 865.



Among the new clusters, one was sparked by a funeral while another was caused by inter-state travel.



Malaysia entered its third nationwide lockdown on Jun 1, shortly after it breached the 9,000 mark for new cases for the first time on May 29.



Advertisement

As of Monday, Malaysia has reported a total of 844,870 COVID-19 cases of which 91,272 are currently active or infectious. The national death toll is 6,260.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram