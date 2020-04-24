Malaysia confirms 88 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

PUTRAJAYA: The number of new COVID-19 cases in Malaysia continued to remain at double digits for the eighth consecutive day, with 88 new cases recorded on Friday (Apr 24).

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the daily number of cases included 13 imported cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in Malaysia to 5,691.



Meanwhile, 121 patients were discharged on Friday, bringing the number of fully recovered cases to 3,663.

"So, the number of active cases with infectivity of COVID-19 infection is 1,932 cases. They have been isolated and given treatment,” Dr Noor Hisham said in a press conference on Friday.

There are currently 41 patients being treated at intensive care units with 18 on ventilator support.



One new death was also reported, bringing Malaysia's COVID-19 death toll to 96.

The latest fatality is a 61-year-old Malaysian man who had a history of high blood pressure, diabetes and kidney problems.

He was a close contact of another COVID-19 patient who had a travel history to Indonesia.

He had been receiving treatment at Selangor's Sungai Buloh Hospital since Mar 31 and died on Apr 24.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced on Thursday that the movement control order (MCO) would be extended to May 12.



Malaysia is currently in its 38th day of the MCO, where people are instructed to stay at home and movement and business operations are heavily restricted.



