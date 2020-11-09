Malaysia reports 972 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 972 new COVID-19 cases on Monday (Nov 9), raising the total to 41,181 infections.

The country also recorded eight new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities from the pandemic to 294.

Of the new infections reported on Monday, five were imported. The imported infections involve two Malaysians and three foreigners.

Six new clusters have also been detected - two in Sabah and one each in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur/Melaka, Johor and Putrajaya.

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said there are 86 cases currently in the intensive care unit, with 31 requiring respiratory support.

All schools in Malaysia have been closed early following the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in all states in the peninsula, except Kelantan, Pahang and Perlis.

Under the order, schools and all sports, religious and social events are halted, but businesses can operate as usual with strict measures. Inter-district movement is banned and only two people from a household are allowed out to buy groceries.

These stricter measures come amid a COVID-19 resurgence in Malaysia, with coronavirus cases nearly tripling over the past month.

CMCO measures for Sabah, Selangor, Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur, which were originally scheduled to end on Nov 9, have also been extended to Dec 6.

