Malaysia reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia reported 10 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Wednesday (Jun 17), taking the total number of cases in the country to 8,515.



A further 140 people have recovered from COVID-19 and were discharged, raising the total number of recoveries to 7,873, said health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah.

“The number of active cases ... is 521. They have been isolated and given treatment,” he said at a press conference.

Dr Noor Hisham said all the new cases were local transmissions, including seven Malaysians and three foreigners.



Of the seven cases involving Malaysians, four were detected at the Kuala Selangor senior citizen centre, one from a tahfiz centre screening, one from Sarawak who is a family member of case 8,453, and one from Sabah, who was a close contact of a patient who died.

For the cases involving foreigners, one was detected in Kuala Lumpur and is a close contact of case 8,455, one was a detainee at the Academy of Immigration Malaysia in Port Dickson who was transferred from the Bukit Jalil Immigration Detention Depot and one was a case who was screened before surgery at the Sabah Women and Children Hospital.

Dr Noor Hisham said only four COVID-19 patients were still being treated in the intensive care unit but they did not require ventilator support.

No more fatalities were reported on Wednesday, keeping the death toll at 121.

