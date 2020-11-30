Malaysia's COVID-19 cases top 65,000 after four consecutive days of four-digit increases

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded a four-digit increase in positive COVID-19 cases for the fourth day in a row on Monday (Nov 30) with 1,212 infections.

There were also three new deaths recorded in Sabah, Kedah and Labuan. The youngest fatality was a 22-year-old man who died at Hospital Lahad Datu.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Malaysian citizen had history of high blood pressure and kidney ailments, said health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Selangor accounted for most of the new cases with 402 infections while 326 were found in Sabah and 141 in Negeri Sembilan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Three new COVID-19 clusters were also detected – Jalan Lapan in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, Batu Sembilan in Selangor and Nibong in Johor.

The Jalan Lapan cluster encompasses the Hulu Langat district in Selangor and the Cheras, Kepong, Titiwangsa and Lembah Pantai areas in Kuala Lumpur. The first case was reported on Nov 25 and the cluster currently has a total of 25 confirmed infections so far.

Nineteen cases have been traced to the Batu Sembilan cluster. The cluster involves the districts of Kuala Langat, Klang, Petaling and Kuala Selangor and confirmed its first case on Nov 24.

The Nibong cluster in Johor Bahru recorded its first infection on Nov 28 and currently has a total of 10 cases.

Advertisement

Dr Noor Hisham said Malaysia currently has 181 active clusters and 10,578 active or contagious COVID-19 patients. A total of 113 cases remain warded in the intensive care unit, with 42 requiring respiratory support.

Malaysia is currently battling its third wave of COVID-19 and has reported a total of 65,697 COVID-19 cases and 360 deaths as of Monday.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram