COVID-19 conditional movement control order reinstated across all states in Peninsular Malaysia, except for Perlis, Pahang and Kelantan

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is reinstating its conditional movement control order (CMCO) across all but three states in Peninsular Malaysia for four weeks, as the country continues to battle a resurgence of COVID-19.

The CMCO, which will run from Nov 9 to Dec 6, will affect the states of Kedah, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Johor and Terengganu.

The three states not affected by the restrictions are Kelantan, Perlis and Pahang, said Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Saturday (Nov 7).

CMCO measures for Sabah, Selangor, Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur, which were originally scheduled to end on Nov 9, have also been extended to Dec 6.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said stricter measures will be implemented at specific locations that record a spike in new COVID-19 cases.

Inter-state travel will also be restricted in order to reduce the movement of the general public and discourage social activities, he said in a Facebook post.

"In view of the increase of new COVID-19 cases in the country, I have ordered that more strict approaches be taken to break the chain of infection," he added.

Malaysia on Friday reported 1,755 new COVID-19 cases, its biggest daily rise since the start of the pandemic.

