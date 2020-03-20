COVID-19: Malaysia cases cross 1,000 mark, 130 new patients reported

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 130 new COVID-19 cases on Friday (Mar 30), bringing the total tally to 1,030.

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement that 48 of the new cases were related to the mass religious gathering which took place in a Sri Petaling mosque from Feb 27 to Mar 1.



Advertisement

Advertisement

“At the moment, 26 cases are being treated at the intensive care unit and require ventilators,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham added that 12 patients have recovered on Friday. In total, 87 have made a full recovery from the virus.

Malaysia still has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an earlier statement, Dr Noor Hisham said 15 healthcare workers in Malaysia have been infected by the coronavirus.

“As of today, 12 Ministry of Health healthcare workers and three private healthcare workers have been infected by COVID-19.

“One of the 12 MOH staff is currently in ICU on ventilator support,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham pleaded with the public to stay at home in line with the movement control order announced by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday.

“The virus knows no boundaries, regardless of your race, religion or wealth status,” he said.



As of Friday, Malaysia has two COVID-19 deaths. About 60 per cent of the total infections were linked to the Islamic gathering.

Dr Noor Hisham urged the public to be truthful in disclosing information.

"We had a few incidences this week where patients concealed their contacts and/or symptoms. Travel history and close contact information, for example, those linked to the jemaah tabligh gathering in Seri Petaling mosque were also not being revealed," he said in another Facebook post.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram