Malaysia’s daily COVID-19 cases may breach 8,000 in June if regulations are not followed: Health ministry
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia may see more than 8,000 new COVID-19 cases a day by June if members of the public fail to adhere to safe management regulations.
According to the health ministry’s latest data modelling, COVID-19 cases will increase sharply if people do not comply with the standard operating procedures set out in the national movement control order.
Just a week ago, the health ministry’s previous data projection forecasted about 5,000 new infections a day by June if standard operating procedures are not followed.
Malaysia is currently undergoing its third national lockdown as it battles a third wave of COVID-19 infections.
Malaysia reported 4,113 new COVID-19 cases on Friday (May 14), taking the national tally to 462,190. Only one case was imported, while the remaining cases are local infections.
A total of 1,269 cases were recorded in Selangor with 306 in Kuala Lumpur. Johor reported 335 cases while Sarawak had 533 infections.
There were also 34 more fatalities. Since the start of the pandemic, Malaysia has reported a total of 1,822 deaths.
Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said the country currently has 41,471 active or infectious cases, with 482 in the intensive care unit. Of these, 250 require respiratory support.
