Malaysia’s daily COVID-19 cases may hit 13,000 by mid-June if regulations are not followed: Health ministry

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's daily COVID-19 cases may hit the 13,000 mark by Jun 14 if COVID-19 measures are not followed, according to its health ministry's projections.

According to modelling data published on Monday (May 31), COVID-19 cases will increase sharply in June if people fail to comply with standard operating procedures.

The number of new cases in Malaysia has been on an upward trend since April this year, reaching a record 9,020 new cases on May 29, although the numbers have dipped since.



Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah on Monday evening said that Malaysia is “not out of the woods yet”.

“Please stay at home and embrace self-lockdown. If you need to attend to urgent matters please adhere to all SOPs. Pray that this lockdown will flatten the curve in time,” he said in a tweet.

The latest outbreak has been more severe, partly due to highly transmissible variants.

To curb the wave of infections, Malaysia began a two-week national lockdown on Tuesday. Most economic sectors are closed and shopping malls have also been shuttered.

Supermarkets and other premises dealing in basic necessities are allowed to operate. Only two people from each household are allowed to go out to buy essentials or for medical services, with movement limited to a 10km radius.



Malaysia reported 7,105 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The country now has a total of 579,462 cases, of which 80,474 are currently active or infectious.

The health ministry also announced 71 more COVID-19 fatalities, taking the national death toll to 2,867. There are also a record 872 patients in the intensive care unit, of which 419 require respiratory support.

