Malaysia reports daily record of 5,725 new COVID-19 cases, sharp increase from previous high last week

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported a record 5,725 new COVID-19 cases on Friday (Jan 29) as the country approaches the end of its most recent movement control order (MCO).

The figure reported on Friday was a sharp increase from the country's previous daily high of 4,275 on Jan 23.

The Klang Valley area accounted for about two thirds of the new infections, with 3,813 cases. The state of Selangor was the worst-hit, with 3,126 cases while Kuala Lumpur reported 687 new infections.

There were another 684 cases in Johor while Sabah registered 288.

The health ministry also reported 16 new fatalities.

As of Friday, Malaysia has reported a total of 203,933 COVID-19 cases, of which 45,478 are currently classified as active or infections. There have also been a total of 733 deaths.

