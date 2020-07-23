COVID-19: Face masks compulsory in Malaysia's crowded public spaces, transportation from Aug 1

KUALA LUMPUR: The wearing of face masks in crowded public spaces and on public transportation will be made compulsory starting Aug 1, said Malaysian Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Thursday (Jul 23).



Those not wearing masks may face a RM 1,000 (US$235) fine, he said during a media conference on developments concerning the Recovery Movement Control Order in Parliament.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Ismail Sabri said the decision was made after taking into account the emergence of new clusters.

He said that for now, the ruling will only be enforced on public transportation such as Light Rail Transit (LRT) and Mass Rapid Transit (MRT), and at crowded public spaces such as markets and farmers’ markets.

Mr Ismail Sabri, who is also Defence Minister, said that the health ministry will soon be issuing guidelines to ensure that those who stitch their own face masks comply with specifications and conditions set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The government has all this while not made it (use of face masks) mandatory as we understand the situation faced by those from the lower-income group in purchasing the disposable type," said Mr Ismail Sabri.

“This is because for disposable masks, it is best to change to new ones after three hours. A large family would find this costly, so WHO has come out with guidelines for non-disposable face masks, but on the condition, they meet specifications,” he added.

People are advised to wear masks even before the enforcement of the new rule on Aug 1, said Mr Ismail Sabri, adding that the use of face masks and practising social distancing are two important factors in curbing the spread of COVID-19.

"Until Aug 1, protect yourselves, many will be going home to celebrate Hari Raya (Aidiladha) next week and I hope the standard operating procedures will be complied with,” he said.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram