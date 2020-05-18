COVID-19: Malaysians reminded to not provide false contact tracing information

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysian authorities have reminded members of the public not to provide false contact tracing information such as fictitious names or telephone numbers when registering to enter business premises in the country.



"I am made to understand that many people did not give there true names and correct telephone numbers," Senior Minister and Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Monday (May 18).

“Visitors should give their true names and correct telephone numbers because in case of an emergency that is related to COVID-19 positive case at the place, they can be contacted easily,”



Some of the false names received include Batman, Superman and Badang, he added. Badang is the name of a legendary strongman that is found in regional folklore.

The minister clarified that there is no need for members of the public to give their identification card number and home address.



Under the conditional movement control order announced by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on May 1, almost all economic sectors have been allowed to operate at full capacity from May 4 with strict measures in place.



Schools and tertiary institutions, as well as entertainment outlets like pubs and bars, remain closed.

Malaysia reported 47 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the cumulative total to 6,941 cases.



