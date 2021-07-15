Malaysia government mulls giving 'leeway' to those fully vaccinated against COVID-19: PM Muhyiddin

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian government is mulling the possibility of giving some "leeway" to people who have completed the full COVID-19 vaccination regimen, including allowing them to dine in at restaurants and to travel between states, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Thursday (Jul 15).

Mr Muhyiddin said he had asked the Special Committee on COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee (JKJAV) to look into relaxing the movement control order (MCO) for those who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.



“I think most of the people have received their (vaccine) shots. So, I have asked the JKJAV to look into giving some leeway for those who have completed taking two doses of the vaccine for either making interstate travel or dining at restaurants," said Mr Muhyiddin.

“This will show that while we are handling the COVID-19, the people’s lives can gradually return to normal,” he told reporters.



Mr Muhyiddin added that Malaysia's national COVID-19 immunisation programme (PICK) was running smoothly.



“I hope within this month or next month, our vaccine supplies will keep coming and continue increasing,” he said.

He also called on Malaysians to put their trust in the government to handle the pandemic.

“Please be patient. Don’t say that the government is not giving much attention. Be confident that with the cooperation from the government, the private sector, the people and the NGOs (non-governmental organisations), we can win this war,” he said.

Malaysia began implementing PICK on Feb 24. A total of 12,647,558 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, allowing 4,003,266 people or 12.3 per cent of the population to be fully vaccinated so far.



Malaysia reported 13,215 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, setting a record for the third consecutive day.

It is the country's fifth record caseload in the last seven days and the first time it has registered more than 13,000 daily COVID-19 cases.



