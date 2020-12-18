1,771 healthcare workers in Malaysia infected with COVID-19

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,771 cases of COVID-19 were recorded among healthcare workers, with 1,359 cases detected during the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Malaysia's health ministry.

The health ministry added that 43 new cases were recorded on Friday (Dec 18).

Of those infected, nurses made up the biggest group, with 690 cases recorded, said health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The other cases included medical officers, healthcare assistants, assistant medical officers and graduate medical officers.

Dr Noor HIsham said 587 workers were infected in the community and 565 workers contracted the virus from their colleagues.

A total of 152 cases were infected by patients who had not yet been confirmed positive, 58 cases with unknown sources of infection and 409 cases still under investigation to determine the source of infection.



"Today 280 personnel are receiving treatment and in stable condition in hospitals, with a recovery rate of 84.2 per cent.

"A total of 1,697 health personnel throughout the country are undergoing the Home Surveillance Order (HSO), either at their homes or quarantine stations,” said Dr Noor Hisham in a statement on Friday.

Malaysia reported 1,683 new COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 90,816.

No new fatalities were recorded over the last 24 hours. Malaysia's COVID-19 death toll remains at 432.

Selangor remains the state with the highest number of daily cases recorded, with a total of 692 new infections.



A total of 1,214 cases have recovered, taking the total number of recoveries in the country to 75,244.

