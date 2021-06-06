More than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases in Malaysia, record number of new clusters identified

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 6,241 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday (Jun 6) as the number of patients in the intensive care unit hit a record for the 13th consecutive day.



Selangor accounted for about a third of the new infections with 2,178 cases. There were 415 infections in Kuala Lumpur and 565 in Johor. Sarawak and Sabah reported 600 and 305 cases respectively.



There is currently a record 890 patients in the intensive care unit, with 444 requiring respiratory support.



Health authorities have repeatedly warned that hospitals and intensive care units across the country are struggling to cope with the influx of patients.



(Image: Twitter/DG Hisham)

The health ministry also announced 87 more COVID-19 deaths, comprising 84 citizens and three foreigners. The victims were aged between 33 and 89 years.



Six of them were classified as "brought in dead" as they did not die in hospital. One of them was a 35-year-old man in Penang.

Thirty new clusters were also identified, another new record, taking the total number of active clusters in the country to 713.

Eighteen of the new clusters are linked to workplaces, seven are in the community while two stem from education institutions.

The remaining three clusters have been traced to a "high-risk group", a religious gathering and a detention centre.



Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah on Saturday reiterated that Malaysia may see up to 13,000 new COVID-19 cases a day by the middle of June if safety measures are not followed.



As of Sunday, Malaysia has reported a total of 616,815 COVID-19 cases, of which 86,628 are currently active or infectious. There have also been 3,378 fatalities since the start of the pandemic.

