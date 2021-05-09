Malaysia to ban all interstate, inter-district movement without police permit for 4 weeks

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will ban all interstate and inter-district movement without permission from the police starting from Monday (May 10).

The nationwide ban will last four weeks until Jun 6. It covers all states regardless if they are under the movement control order (MCO), or recovery, conditional or enhanced MCO, said Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“Among the activities not allowed (during the period) are social activities such as wedding feasts, entertainment and others as well as education and economic activities which involve public gatherings and crowds,” he said in a media statement.

Any social or official face-to-face events, whether in the public or private sector, will also not be allowed.

Mr Ismail Sabri said the restrictions will be reviewed after two weeks.



Amid a rising number of COVID-19 cases, Malaysia has put in place tighter measures in parts of the country.

Kuala Lumpur is under MCO until May 20. Several districts in Selangor and Johor have also been placed under renewed restrictions.

Mr Ismail Sabri said on Saturday there are no plans to implement a nationwide MCO. A targeted MCO can be enforced by identifying areas with large COVID-19 outbreaks, he said.

Under the movement curbs, social events such as weddings, reunions and retreats are prohibited.

Hari Raya visiting is allowed on the first day of Aidilfitri, which falls on May 13, for areas under the MCO. The number of people is capped at 15 at any one time depending on the size of the house.



For areas under conditional or recovery MCO, visiting will be allowed for the first three days of Aidilfitri, subject to a maximum of 20 or 25 visitors.

For enhanced MCO areas, no visiting is allowed during Hari Raya.



As of Saturday, Malaysia has reported 436,944 COVID-19 infections and 1,657 deaths.



