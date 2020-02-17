COVID-19 in Malaysia: List of patients who have recovered

KUALA LUMPUR: Eleven COVID-19 patients in Malaysia have been discharged from hospital after making a full recovery, as of Feb 18 (Tuesday).

Eight of them are Chinese nationals while three are Malaysians.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The total number of confirmed cases in Malaysia is 22 so far.

The foreign patients are cleared for return to their home country, and will be subject to medical screening by the Chinese authorities once they land in China.



Earlier, a spokesperson from Malaysia's Health Ministry said its Chinese counterpart will then share their latest condition with Malaysia.

Here is what we know about the discharged cases:



Advertisement

Advertisement

CASE 6

Who: A four-year-old girl from Guangdong, China. She was discharged from Langkawi’s Sultanah Maliha Hospital on Feb 4.



Malaysia's Health Ministry announced that the four-year-old Chinese national, who was warded in Langkawi for the novel coronavirus, has made a full recovery on Feb 4, 2020. (Photo: Facebook/Kementerian Kesihatan Malaysia) ​​​​​​​

Details: Together with her parents and younger sister, the girl arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Jan 20 and travelled to Langkawi on Jan 24.

Both children developed fever, cough and flu, and sought medical treatment at the hospital on Jan 26.



She tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Jan 28 and was treated in an isolation ward, while the test result was negative for her sister.



Subsequently, during the treatment phase, two clinical samples were taken and she tested negative for the virus.

She was the first novel coronavirus patient in Malaysia to make a full recovery.

The ministry said her case proved that those infected may be treated and it was possible for patients to recover completely, as reported among many other cases in China.

“Many believe that this virus would be fatal to those infected but this is not accurate,” the ministry said in a statement.



Malaysian media reported that the girl and her family have flown back to Guangzhou.



A woman sells protective facemasks, amid fears over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Kuala Lumpur on February 13, 2020. (Photo: AFP/Mohd Rasfan)

CASE 4

Who: A 40-year-old man from Wuhan, China. He was discharged from Johor’s Permai Hospital on Feb 8.



Details: He arrived in Johor Bahru on Jan 22 after travelling by bus from Singapore. The bus carried 17 tourists including the man’s wife and child, authorities said.



He developed a fever on Jan 23 and was warded the next day for high fever and pneumonia. His condition worsened the next day, and he required additional oxygen support.

The Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre received a report on Jan 25 that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The hospital began treating him with antiviral medicine Kaletra, an HIV drug, on Jan 28. After eight days of treatment, the patient’s condition improved and he fully recovered.

He tested negative three times for the novel coronavirus and was discharged.

CASE 10

Who: A 63-year-old man from Wuhan, China. He was discharged from Kuala Lumpur Hospital on Feb 9.



Details: The man arrived in Malaysia via Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Jan 18.

He was down with light fever on Jan 23 and received outpatient treatment in a private hospital in Kuala Lumpur.

His case was referred to the Health Ministry and he was placed under home surveillance for 14 days.

He was sent to Kuala Lumpur Hospital as his fever persisted. He tested positive on Feb 3.



He was stable and received symptomatic treatment and continuous monitoring. He did not require antiviral medication.

Health Director-General Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah confirmed he tested negative for the virus on two tests conducted on Feb 7 and Feb 8.



A woman wears a protective mask as she rides an escalator following the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 10, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Lim Huey Teng)

CASE 1

Who: An 11-year-old boy from Wuhan, China. He was discharged from Sungai Buloh Hospital on Feb 14, along with his three other family members - his grandmother, mother and brother.



Details: The boy is part of the same family of eight Chinese nationals who were in close contact with the first person to test positive for the Wuhan coronavirus in Singapore.

The family had travelled from Guangzhou to Singapore on Jan 20. Two members of the family, a 66-year-old man and his son, showed symptoms and were tested positive for the virus in Singapore on Jan 23.

Singapore's Health Ministry then alerted its Malaysian counterparts that the man's wife, daughter-in-law, two grandchildren and another family of four had made their way to Johor Bahru.

This allowed authorities to reach out to the eight family members and isolate them in a hotel in Johor Bahru.



They were later transferred to Sungai Buloh Hospital for COVID-19 tests.

Cases 1, 2 and 3 were confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 by Malaysia authorities on Jan 25.

CASE 2

Who: A two-year-old boy from Wuhan, China. He was discharged from Sungai Buloh Hospital on Feb 14.



Details: He is the grandchild of Case 3 and brother to Case 1.

CASE 3

Who: A 65-year-old woman from Wuhan, China. She was discharged from Sungai Buloh Hospital on Feb 14.



Details: She is the grandmother of Case 1 and Case 2.

CASE 5

Who: A 36-year-old woman from Wuhan, China. She was discharged from Sungai Buloh Hospital on Feb 14.



Details: She is the mother of Case 1 and Case 2.

The woman had initially tested negative and had stayed in Malaysia to take care of her children. She was confirmed positive for COVID-19 by Malaysia's Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah on Jan 28.



Pedestrians are seen wearing protective facemasks, amid fears over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Kuala Lumpur on February 13, 2020. (Photo: AFP/Mohd Rasfan) Mohd RASFAN / AFP

CASE 15

Who: A 59-year-old woman from Wuhan, China. She was discharged from Johor's Permai Hospital on Feb 15.



Details: The woman, who was travelling with her husband, son and daughter-in-law. arrived in Singapore on Jan 17 and travelled to Johor Bahru on Jan 21.

She spent most of the time in her accommodation in Johor Bahru and developed a fever on Jan 26. The woman did not seek treatment from any health facility and just took fever medicine bought by her son from a nearby pharmacy.

She was due to return to China on Feb 4 via a flight from Johor Bahru to Guangzhou, but she did not travel as she was not feeling well. Her son and daughter-in-law left as scheduled.

On Feb 5, she was still unwell and the Malaysian health authorities were informed by the management of the lodging property and transferred her to a hospital for treatment. She was tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb 6.

Malaysian authorities announced on Feb 16 that she has fully recovered.

CASE 9

Who: A 41-year-old man from Malaysia, the first Malaysian to be a confirmed COVID-19 patient. He was discharged from Sungai Buloh Hospital on Feb 17.

Guests are seen at the Grand Hyatt Singapore lobby. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Details: The man had developed symptoms following his visit to Singapore from Jan 16 to Jan 23 for a business meeting at Grand Hyatt Hotel that was also attended by Chinese nationals.



The event was reported to be organised by Servomex, which describes itself as a “provider of reliable, accurate and stable gas measurements”.

The Malaysian man “works from home as a representative of an international company”, according to Malaysia's health ministry.

Besides the Malaysian man, six other attendees of the meeting – three Singaporeans, two South Koreans and a British – have also been infected with the coronavirus.



He tested positive on Feb 3, and his sister and mother-in-law, whom he had had close contact with during the Chinese New Year celebration, were also diagnosed with the virus subsequently.



The man made a full recovery and was discharged on Feb 17.

Case 11

Who: A nine-year-old Malaysian boy evacuated from Wuhan and landed in Malaysia on Feb 4. He was discharged from Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital in Seremban on Feb 18.

Details: The boy is among the 107 Malaysian citizens and their non-Malaysian family members who were brought home from Wuhan on a chartered flight.

All passengers underwent health screening at the Air Disaster Unit at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, before they were ferried to the Higher Education Leadership Academy at Bandar Enstek, Nilai, Negeri Sembilan, where they were quarantined for 14 days.

The boy and his father were asymptomatic upon arrival in Malaysia but later tested positive for the coronavirus.

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad announced that the boy and his father have recovered and were allowed to return home on Feb 18.

All 107 Malaysians and their non-Malaysian family members, who were evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan on Feb 4, completed the quarantine process on Feb 18. (Photo: Malaysia's Ministry of Health)

Case 12

Who: A 45-year-old Malaysian man evacuated from Wuhan. He was discharged from Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital in Seremban on Feb 18.

Details: He is the father of Case 11.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the Wuhan virus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram