Uptick in COVID-19 cases, deaths in Malaysia one month after latest lockdown imposed

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported a sharp uptick in new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday (Jul 6), one month after a nationwide lockdown was reimposed in a bid to curb a surging number of infections.



Of the 7,643 new COVID-19 cases, more than half were from the Klang Valley area. Selangor reported 3,260 infections while 1,550 were found in Kuala Lumpur.



Advertisement

Advertisement

A total of 698 cases were found in the neighbouring state of Negeri Sembilan while 313 infections were identified in Johor.



The health ministry also reported 103 fatalities from the disease, aged 21 to 100. Twelve of them were classified as “brought in dead” including a 21-year-old man from Pahang who had a medical history of epilepsy.



Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said 943 patients are currently being treated in the intensive care unit, with 450 of them requiring respiratory support.



Advertisement

Advertisement

New daily COVID-19 cases in Malaysia have stayed above the 6,000 mark in the past week, after dipping to the 5,000 range at the end of June.



Lockdown measures, which were initially expected to end on Jun 28, have been extended as infection numbers continue to remain high.



Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin previously said that curbs will not ease until daily cases fall below 4,000.

As of Tuesday, Malaysia has reported a total of 792,693 COVID-19 cases, of which 72,201 are currently active or infectious.



Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram