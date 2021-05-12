Former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad apologises for flouting COVID-19 rules

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad on Wednesday (May 12) apologised for flouting COVID-19 regulations during a Hari Raya charity event over the weekend.



In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Dr Mahathir said he had travelled back to Langkawi on May 8 to fulfil several Ramadan and Aidilfitri donation programmes in his parliamentary area.



Among the events was an aid distribution activity for residents at Surau Tsunami Batu Arang in Kuala Teriang, Kuah.



“I was informed that at the event, I violated the (standard operating procedures) by not taking body temperature when entering the surau. This was a mistake. This shouldn't happen. I'm sorry for not complying with the SOP,” he said.



The Langkawi member of parliament added that he will accept any action in accordance with the law.

He said COVID-19 is a “serious outbreak” and that everyone should obey the standard operating procedures.



“Once again, I apologise for flouting the regulations,” he added.



Last week, another former Malaysia prime minister was slapped with a RM3,000 (US$730) fine for breaking COVID-19 rules at a restaurant.



Former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak is photographed at a government office after he arrives to pay his RM3,000 fine. (Photo: Facebook/Najib Razak)

Najib Razak had failed to register at the eatery or have his temperature taken, said the police. The restaurant owner was also fined RM10,000 for failing to ensure that Najib followed the rules.



“Myself and the man on the street will be investigated by the police and fined by the government. But I don’t know if this will happen if ministers contravene the rules," he said on Facebook.



Malaysian authorities have come under fire in recent months for what many have criticised as inconsistent or ineffective application of regulations to stem the spread of COVID-19.



Comparisons have been made between a RM50,000 fine doled out to two food stall owners in Kelantan for operating beyond permitted hours, and a RM60,000 penalty shared by Malaysian celebrity Neelofa and her 21 family members for interstate-travel and lack of social distancing during her wedding reception.



Malaysia’s latest national lockdown, which was announced on Monday evening, also added to public confusion.

The capital Kuala Lumpur and three districts in Johor were added to the movement control order (MCO) list less than a week ago.

Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob also announced on Saturday that the government had no plans to implement a nationwide MCO and that it would instead proceed with targeted movement restrictions.



