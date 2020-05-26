Malaysia reports 187 new COVID-19 cases, majority are illegal migrants held at detention centre

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 187 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday (May 26), with illegal migrants held at a detention centre accounting for most of them, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 7,604.



The health ministry said no new deaths were recorded. The total number of coronavirus fatalities in Malaysia stands at 115.

Of the 187 new infections, only four local cases involve Malaysians.

A total of 155 cases were at the Bukit Jalil Immigration Detention Depot, the ministry said. It is one of three detention centres where COVID-19 cases have been detected.



Three clusters have been identified at construction sites, with 88 positive cases so far mostly involving foreign workers.

Cramped living spaces and poor hygiene contributed to the spread of the virus, said health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

"Employers must also ensure that preventive measures are not only practised at work places but at their living quarters as well in a bid to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission," he said at a press conference.



"The SOP (standard operating procedure) compliance at work will mean nothing if employers are not proactive in ensuring preventive measures are also practised by their workers at their accommodation."



