Malaysia reports more than 13,000 new COVID-19 cases, second highest daily tally

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia logged more than 13,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday (Jul 22), marking its second highest daily tally since the start of the pandemic.



More than half of the 13,034 new cases were from the Klang Valley area with 6,049 in Selangor and 1,611 in Kuala Lumpur. There were also 711 cases in neighbouring state Negeri Sembilan and 100 in Putrajaya.



Johor recorded 791 new infections while 371 were found in Penang.



Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said 66.1 per cent of the new cases were asymptomatic while 43.3 per cent had mild symptoms.



Those with lung infections amounted to 1 per cent of the new infections while 0.5 per cent required oxygen support.



A total of 13 cases or 0.1 per cent are critically ill and require ventilators, said Dr Noor Hisham.



The health ministry also announced 134 fatalities, taking the death toll to 7,574.



The number of critically ill patients has been on the uptrend over the past week and there are currently 938 cases in the intensive care unit, with 459 requiring respiratory support.



The country, which has been under a renewed nationwide lockdown since Jun 1, hit a record high of 13,215 cases just last week on Jul 15.

There were also a record 199 deaths on Jul 21.

As of Thursday, Malaysia has reported a total of 964,918 COVID-19 cases, of which 142,051 are active or infectious.

