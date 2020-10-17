Malaysia PM Muhyiddin completes COVID-19 quarantine, tests negative

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin completed his 14-day COVID-19 home quarantine on Friday (Oct 16), said the Prime Minister’s Office.

He has tested negative for the coronavirus twice.

“The MOH (Ministry of Health) has performed COVID-19 detection screening test on the prime minister’s second sample on Oct 14 and results were confirmed negative on Oct 15," said his office in a statement.

"As such, the Prime Minister’s Office would like to announce that both COVID-19 detection tests for the prime minister throughout his self-quarantine period were negative and his self-quarantine ended on Oct 16."



Muhyiddin announced earlier this month that he would undergo self-quarantine at his residence for 14 days based on the health ministry's advice, after a minister who attended a meeting he chaired tested positive for COVID-19.

Despite being free of COVID-19, the Prime Minister's Office said Muhyiddin chaired the National Security Council (MKN) special meeting on COVID-19 via video conferencing on Saturday morning.

“Although the self-quarantine has ended, the MKN special meeting was still held via a video conference as a precautionary measure in light of the current COVID-19 situation in the country.

“The MKN special meetings have taken place daily since Oct 7,” the statement said.

Malaysia has imposed tighter COVID-19 restrictions in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya until Oct 27 after an increase in the number of cases in the country.

Many of the new infections are from the state of Sabah.



