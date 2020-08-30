Malaysia reports 2 new COVID-19 clusters, 1 more death

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday (Aug 30), taking the national total to 9,334 infections.

The new cases included 15 imported infections, of which 11 were Malaysian and four were foreigners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said 12 of the imported cases were from India, while two were from Saudi Arabia and one from Japan.

There was also one COVID-19 fatality recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus deaths in the country to 126.

Dr Noor Hisham said the latest death was a 75-year-old Malaysian man who had underlying health problems such as diabetes, high blood pressure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He started having cough and breathing difficulty on Aug 7 and was warded at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Kedah for pneumonia and he was later discharged from the hospital on Aug 18.

“On Aug 21, he had cough and breathing difficulty again and was treated on Aug 24 at the same hospital. Screening test showed he was positive for COVID-19. His health deteriorated and was confirmed dead on Aug 29, at 5.10pm,” he said.

2 NEW CLUSTERS DETECTED

The health ministry said that two new COVID-19 clusters have also been detected - Telaga cluster in Kedah and the MV Glen cluster in Port Klang, Selangor.

The cluster involves medical staff at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, said Dr Noor Hisham.

Dr Noor Hisham added that the hospital services were not affected and would continue as usual.

Regarding the MV Glen Cluster, Dr Noor Hisham said the coronavirus was identified on a vessel at Port Klang involving a Malaysian and foreign crew member

The health ministry said more COVID-19 screenings, especially at hospitals, will be conducted. More stringent safety measures are also necessary for shipping crew in order to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Members of the public were reminded of the importance of protecting high-risk groups. These individuals include senior citizens, pregnant women, patients with chronic health conditions and those with low immunity.

He said individuals from these groups should avoid crowded places, observe the standard operating procedure stipulated by the government, wear face masks and quickly seek treatment when not feeling well.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram