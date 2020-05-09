Malaysia reports 54 new COVID-19 cases; new construction site cluster in Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia health authorities on Saturday (May 9) reported 54 new COVID-19 cases, with one imported infection, taking the national tally to 6,589.

“This means local infections accounted for 53, with three detected among clusters and localities under the enhanced movement control order," said health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added there were 45 foreigners among the new cases.



The health ministry also reported one new death, bringing total fatalities to 108.

Sixty-five patients were discharged on Saturday while 18 remain in the intensive care unit, with six of those cases receiving ventilation support.

A new cluster comprising 12 cases at a Setia Alam construction site in Selangor was also identified.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The health ministry said all those affected were Bangladeshi nationals and that further testing on more workers was still ongoing.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

