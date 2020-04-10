Malaysia reports 118 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Friday (Apr 10) reported 118 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national tally to 4,346.

Three additional deaths were also reported, taking the national toll to 70.

The three fatalities were all elderly patients with pre-existing health conditions, the Malaysian health ministry said.

A further 222 patients have been discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,830.

"This is the third day in a row that the number of discharged cases exceeded the number of new COVID-19 cases," the ministry said.

Malaysia on Friday announced a further extension of its movement control order (MCO) by another 14 days until Apr 28.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in a live address that the MCO had helped to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and the growth of positive cases had been controlled to a rate of 7 per cent, below the 10 per cent benchmark set by the World Health Organization.

"The number of (daily) positive cases has also decreased. If this trend continues for the next two weeks, we can prevent COVID-19 from spreading. But we cannot take the situation lightly.



"The war is not over, the fight is still on," he said.

