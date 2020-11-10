Malaysia reports 869 new COVID-19 cases, six more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 869 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday (Nov 10), raising the country's tally to 42,050 infections.

It also recorded six more fatalities, taking Malaysia's death toll from the pandemic to 300. Of the new cases, one was an imported infection involving a traveller who arrived from Nepal.

Sabah accounted for almost half of the new infections, with 397 cases, while Selangor recorded 236 new cases.

Selangor currently has a total of 2,220 positive COVID-19 cases, of which 589 are from the Klang area.

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said 82 patients are currently warded in the intensive care unit, with 27 of them receiving respiratory support.



Four new clusters were also detected - three in Sabah and one in Kelantan.

A majority of the states in Malaysia are currently under a conditional movement control order (CMCO), as the authorities attempt to tackle the resurgence of COVID-19.

All schools in Malaysia have been closed early and inter-district movement is banned, with only two people from a household allowed out to buy groceries.

