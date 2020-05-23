Malaysia reports 48 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new cluster in Selangor
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 48 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday (May 23), bringing the total number of infections in Malaysia to 7,185.
Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that four of Saturday's newly recorded cases were imported.
Of the remaining cases, 25 were foreigners - among them, 21 cases were linked to an immigration detention centre in Selangor, forming a new cluster.
A total of nine patients are still in the intensive care unit, with five of them requiring ventilators, Malaysia's health ministry said on Twitter.
The number of fatalities in Malaysia linked to the virus remains at 115, with no new deaths reported on Saturday.
Another 53 people had also recovered from the infection, the authority said, bringing this total to 5,912.
