Malaysia's new COVID-19 cases return to above 6,000 mark

PUTRAJAYA: The number of new COVID-19 cases in Malaysia returned to above the 6,000 mark on Wednesday (Jun 9), said Malaysia’s health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah.



The country reported 6,239 new infections as of noon, up from 5,566 cases on Tuesday.

The national case tally stands at 633,891 infections.



Selangor again reported the highest number of cases at 2,291, followed by Kuala Lumpur at 704 and Negeri Sembilan with 507 cases.

There were 468 cases in Johor and 419 cases in Sarawak. Kelantan reported 340 cases, while Pahang and Sabah each reported 232 cases.

Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin said on Wednesday that the government will soon commence dispensing COVID-19 vaccines to critical economic sectors, especially those which are required to operate throughout the movement control order (MCO)



Malaysia's Special Committee on COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee (JKJAV) will cooperate with a non-profit subsidiary of the health ministry to manage this, Mr Khairy said in a joint press conference with health minister Adham Baba.

Mr Khairy added that the sectors that will receive the COVID-19 vaccines include manufacturing, export, logistics, transportation, energy, utilities and other related industries.



“After looking at the spread of cases and taking into consideration ... the national immunisation programme, ... JKJAV decided to start the vaccination.

"Now JKJAV is cooperating with the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Works Ministry, Transport Ministry, Tourism and Culture Ministry and other government agencies to implement phase 4 for the affected economic sectors,” he said.



