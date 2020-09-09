Malaysia reports 24 new COVID-19 cases including Singaporean who visited Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday (Sep 9), including six imported infections.



Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said the imported cases comprised two Bangladeshis in Negeri Sembilan and Kuala Lumpur, a Chinese national and an Indonesian who were both in Sabah, a South Korean in Selangor and a Singaporean in Sarawak.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The imported cases entered Malaysia before an expanded entry ban took effect on Monday, he added. Citizens from countries with more than 150,000 COVID-19 cases are not allowed to enter Malaysia.



"The two Bangladeshis arrived in Malaysia on Sep 6 and were screened on the same day while the case from China arrived in Malaysia on Sep 5 and was screened on Sep 6."



Advertisement

Advertisement

The remaining 18 cases were local transmissions. Of these, 13 were linked to the Sungai cluster in Kedah while two more were from the Benteng cluster in Sabah.



Two more local cases were from the Telaga and Tawar clusters in Kedah while the remaining case was identified through symptomatic screening at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital



Dr Noor Hisham also said investigations found that 53 per cent of COVID-19 cases among health ministry workers were due to infections from colleagues and staff members.



A further 22 per cent of health workers caught COVID-19 from members of the community while 17 per cent were infected while managing patients whose coronavirus test results were pending.



So far, no health ministry personnel has caught the coronavirus while taking care of patients at a COVID-19 ward or at the intensive care unit, he added.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram