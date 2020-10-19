Malaysia reports 865 new COVID-19 cases with 3 new deaths

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia recorded more than 800 COVID-19 cases for a third day, with 865 new infections reported on Monday (Oct 19) taking the cumulative total to 21,363, said health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Dr Noor Hisham added that there were 7,456 active cases with infectivity potential.

Three new deaths, all in Sabah, were reported on Monday, taking the coronavirus death toll in Malaysia to 190.

There were also 455 recoveries recorded on Monday. A total of 13,717 people have recovered, or 64.2 per cent of the total number of COVID-19 cases in Malaysia.

"The breakdown of COVID-19 recovery cases is as follows: Sabah (226 cases); Selangor (107); Kedah (97); Johor (13); Terengganu (five); Negeri Sembilan (three); Sarawak (two); Pahang and Labuan (one each),” said Dr Noor Hisham at a media conference on Monday.

Of the 865 new cases, seven were imported, of which three were Malaysians. The imported cases had returned from China, Australia, US and Qatar.

Of the 858 locally transmitted cases, 767 cases were Malaysians. Five of the cases had returned from Sabah, bringing the total number of cases with a travel history to the state since Sep 20 to 448.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, Sabah continues to record the highest number of cases, with 643 in total. This is due to more laboratory tests being conducted in the state and sent to peninsular Malaysia.

He added that Selangor recorded 101 new cases, 34 new cases in Labuan, 26 in Penang, 18 in Perak, 16 in Melaka, six in Kuala Lumpur, four in Negeri Sembilan, three in Kedah, three in Putrajaya, two in Johor, one in Pahang and one in Terengganu.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that a total of 154 cases reported on Monday were from the Kepayan Prison cluster, the Seberang Perai Prison cluster and the Tembok cluster. This also includes the four Tapah Prison detainees who were screened.

"These cases are isolated in the prison and do not infect the community,” he said.

So far, 99 cases are being treated in the intensive care unit, with 32 requiring ventilator support.

Two new clusters were also identified by the health ministry, taking the number of active clusters in Malaysia to 87.

