Malaysia reports 374 new COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 374 new coronavirus cases on Saturday (Oct 10), a slight increase from the previous day, as health officials ramp up contact tracing in Sabah state where a large number of cases have been detected over the past few weeks.

The new cases raise the cumulative tally to 15,096 cases, according to the health ministry.

This is the 10th consecutive day that the number of new COVID-19 cases remained at three digits.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the number of active cases now stands at 4,161.

Sabah continued to report the highest number of new cases with a total of 277 new cases reported.

This is mainly due to more screenings done, particularly in areas under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) and Administrative EMCO, said Dr Noor Hisham

“Selangor reported 44 cases, followed by Kedah with 27 cases, all involving Tembok cluster, while Sarawak recorded nine cases, Kuala Lumpur (four) and three in Penang.

“There were two cases each in Johor, Perak and Labuan, and one case in Melaka and Putrajaya,” Dr Noor Hisham said in an online media conference via the Health Ministry’s Facebook account on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 372 were locally transmitted cases while two were imported cases - a Malaysian and a foreigner returning from the Philippines.

Of the 372 locally transmitted cases, 343 involved Malaysians and the remaining cases were foreigners.

"Seventeen of the local transmissions were those who had returned from Sabah, bringing the total number of cases with a history of travel to Sabah since Sep 20 to 341 cases," he said.

All three new deaths were Malaysians in Sabah, said Dr Noor Hisham.

This takes Malaysia's death toll to 155.

The three deaths involved a 61-year old man with a history of diabetes and ocular tuberculosis at Tawau Hospital, a 54-year-old woman suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity at Queen Elizabeth Hospital and a 51-year-old man with diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease at Semporna Hospital.

There were 73 recovered patients reported on Saturday, bringing to the total number of recovered COVID-19 cases to 10,780, said Dr Noor Hisham.

At the moment, 73 cases are treated in the intensive care unit, with 28 of them requiring respiratory aid, he added.

