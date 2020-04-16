Malaysia reports 110 new coronavirus cases and one more death

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 110 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday (Apr 16), raising the cumulative total to 5,182.

The health ministry also reported one new death, taking the total number of fatalities from the outbreak to 84.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thursday's number of new cases represents a rise over the previous day's figures, when 85 new infections were reported - which was the lowest in nearly month.

Of those who have died, 62.6 per cent were aged 60 and above, said the ministry's director-general of health Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He added that 80.7 per cent of the dead had chronic illnesses such as diabetes, high blood pressure and renal as well as heart diseases.

Fixty-six patients in critical condition are receiving treatments in the intensive care unit, with 29 needing ventilators, said Noor Hisham.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The highest number of COVID-19 cases are found in the 20-24 and 56-59 age groups, he added.



Amid the ongoing Movement Control Order (MCO) to stem the spread of the virus, the government is mulling stationing police personnel at LRT and MRT stations to enforce distancing measures, said Senior Minister for the Security Cluster Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Thursday.

Ismail Sabri, who is also defence minister, said the government is aware of the congestion taking place at several stations.

“I will discuss with PDRM (the Royal Malaysia Police) on how we can station policemen or personnel of other enforcement agencies there,” he said at a daily press conference on the MCO.



Nearly 15,000 people have been held in Malaysia for violating the MCO since it came into effect on Mar 18, criminal investigations department director Huzir Mohamed said on Wednesday.



Out of the 14,922 people who have been detained, 5,830 have been charged in court and are serving their sentence, he added.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram