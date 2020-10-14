Malaysia reports 660 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian health authorities reported 660 new COVID-19 cases for a second day in a row on Wednesday (Oct 14) as the capital imposed tighter restrictions on movement for two weeks.

The new infections, more than half of which were in Sabah - a state under lockdown -raised Malaysia's cumulative tally to 17,540 cases.

There were four new deaths reported, taking total fatalities to 167.

Six of the new cases were imported, while the other 654 infections were locally transmitted.

The state of Sabah, with 429 cases, still reported the highest number of infections. This was followed by Kedah and Selangor with 113 and 68 cases respectively.

Malaysia on Tuesday also reported 660 new coronavirus cases, a figure close to the country's record of 691 infections reported on Oct 6.

The health ministry on Wednesday also reported 233 newly recovered cases, bringing the total number of recoveries to 11,605.

There are now 5,768 active cases, 108 of whom are being treated in the intensive care unit including 35 patients who are on ventilator support.



Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Tuesday defended the federal government's decision to impose a conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, which was announced on Monday.

It is a necessary preemptive and proactive step to curtail the spread of the virus, he said, adding that cases have been recorded across all districts in Selangor and that there was an upward trend.

