Malaysia reports 38 new COVID-19 cases

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian health authorities on Monday (Jun 1) reported 38 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its tally to 7,857 cases.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported no more COVID-19 deaths in Malaysia, keeping total fatalities at 115.

Daily new cases among Malaysians are in accordance with MOH projections, but the country is facing a new challenge from the rise in the number of cases involving foreigners, said health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Of the new infections, 26 were imported cases. The remaining 12 were local cases, of which six are Malaysians and six are foreigners, said Dr Noor Hisham at a daily briefing.

A total of 6,404 cases have been discharged after recovering from COVID-19. As of Monday, there are still 1,338 active cases who are potentially infectious.

Eight COVID-19 patients were receiving treatment in the intensive care unit, of whom two were on ventilator support.

