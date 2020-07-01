Malaysia reports no local transmission of COVID-19, 1 imported case

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia reported no local transmission of COVID-19 and one imported case on Wednesday (Jul 1), health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

“We are delighted to announce that there was no local transmission reported today," Dr Noor Hisham said at a daily briefing on Wednesday afternoopn.

“The only case reported today was an imported case who was infected in Turkey. Congratulations to all, especially the Malaysian community, for this achievement.”

The new case is the lowest increase in daily cases since the second wave of infections began, he said. This takes the total number of cases in the country to 8,640 cases.



A total of 21 more patients have recovered and were discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries to 8,375.



