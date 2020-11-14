Malaysia reports 1,114 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded 1,114 new coronavirus cases on Saturday (Nov 14), raising the total to 46,209.

Two fatalities were also reported, both in Sabah, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 306.



One death involved a 78-year-old woman who had a history of osteoarthritis.

The other fatality was of a 51-year-old man who had a history of chronic high blood pressure, diabetes and kidney problems.

Sabah continued to register the highest number of local transmission cases, with 391 new infections. This was followed by Negeri Sembilan (371), Selangor (199), Perak (53), Penang (34), Kuala Lumpur (13) and Johor (15).



There were two imported cases - a Malaysian and a foreigner who arrived from Indonesia and Jordan.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 12,131, with 803 recoveries in the 24-hour period up to noon on Saturday, said health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah.

This brings the total number of recovered cases to 33,772.



A total of 103 cases are being treated in the intensive care unit, with 43 requiring ventilator support.

