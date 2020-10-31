Malaysia reports 659 new COVID-19 cases, 1,000 recoveries

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia recorded 659 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday (Oct 31), lower than the 799 infections a day earlier.

No deaths and no new clusters were reported.



Advertisement

Advertisement

“Of the 659 new cases today, one was an imported case involving a foreigner returning from Bangladesh. For local transmissions, Sabah had 529 cases while states in the Klang Valley recorded 70 cases,” said health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah at a press conference.



The cases in Sabah and the Klang Valley made up about 91 per cent of the total number of daily infections, he added.

The country's tally of cases stands at 31,548, with 10,051 active cases.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr Noor Hisham also said 1,000 more patients were discharged, the highest number since the pandemic began.



Malaysia has seen a resurgence in infections, with the number of cases more than doubling in the past month.



Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said earlier on Saturday that the upcoming elections in Sabah and Sarawak must go ahead unless a state of emergency is declared.



Advertisement

He also urged all Members of Parliament to set aside their political differences to ensure that budget 2021 is passed to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram​​​​​​