Malaysia reports 691 new COVID-19 cases, biggest daily jump since start of pandemic

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Tuesday (Oct 6) reported 691 new COVID-19 cases, its biggest daily jump since the start of the pandemic.

There were four additional deaths confirmed, taking total fatalities to 141, the health ministry said in its daily update. A one-year-old girl who died on Monday in Semporna, Sabah was among the deaths reported.



Total coronavirus infections in the country stood at 13,504.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Three of the 691 new cases were imported, while the rest were locally transmitted.

More than half of the new cases were reported in Kedah. Of the 397 infections reported in the state, 394 are part of the Tembok prison cluster which has been isolated.

"This means they are separated from the general public," said the health ministry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The next largest group of new cases, comprising 219 infections, was reported in the eastern state of Sabah, where several clusters have been linked to a recent election.



Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in a televised address on Tuesday that he does not deny the state polls contributed to the spike of cases, but added that the election "had to happen 60 days following the dissolution of the state assembly".

The prime minister was placed under a 14-day home quarantine on Monday, after a minister who attended a meeting he chaired tested positive for COVID-19.

Despite the sharp increase in cases, Mr Muhyiddin said the government has not considered enforcing a nationwide lockdown again.

Earlier on Tuesday, Senior Minister and Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced a travel ban from Sabah to Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak and the Federal Territory of Labuan from Oct 12 to Oct 25.

The health ministry said on Tuesday 87 more patients have recovered, bring the total number of recoveries to 10,427.

The country now has 2,936 active cases, 31 of whom are treated in the ICU including eight who are on ventilator support.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram